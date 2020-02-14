The company’s teams in Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Laos received Travelife credentials for the first time in the last few days and its offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar have all retained the endorsement.

It believes it is the first DMC in south-east Asia to achieve the tour operator’s standard across all its offices.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2007, the Travelife certification is a three-stage auditing process assessing labour conditions, human rights, environmental responsibilities, biodiversity and fair business practices.

"Everyone in the team has been proactive and involved in the process from the beginning. It’s great to see how far we have come," said Nia Klatte, Khiri Travel’s regional sustainability coordinator.