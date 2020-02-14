Khiri Travel has been certified by a sustainability programme across all its offices.
The company’s teams in Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Laos received Travelife credentials for the first time in the last few days and its offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar have all retained the endorsement.
It believes it is the first DMC in south-east Asia to achieve the tour operator’s standard across all its offices.
Founded in the Netherlands in 2007, the Travelife certification is a three-stage auditing process assessing labour conditions, human rights, environmental responsibilities, biodiversity and fair business practices.
"Everyone in the team has been proactive and involved in the process from the beginning. It’s great to see how far we have come," said Nia Klatte, Khiri Travel’s regional sustainability coordinator.
In 2015 Khiri Travel was one of the first DMCs in Asia to be certified by Travelife, which is accredited by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.
Herman Hoven, chief executive of Khiri Travel, said: "With full Travelife certification in all our destinations, clients can rest assured that they are working with a responsible operator who cares about the bigger picture and has the processes and metrics in place to prove it."
Naut Kusters, general manager of tour operators and travel agents for Travelife, said: "By working together, leading DMC’s can set industry standards and positively influence the behaviour of suppliers."