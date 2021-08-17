Former Kanoo Travel branch manager Kimberly Hood has joined The Holiday Franchise Company.
Hood will take up the business development executive role vacated by Jenna McCullagh, who has been promoted to business development manager.
The switch for Hood comes after Kanoo ceased trading last month.
“I didn’t think I would find a role within the travel industry that I know and love [so] I am so excited I have found a new career with The Holiday Franchise Company," said Hood.
She added she would bring all of her 16-year travel industry experience and knowledge to the role, which will see her support and guide the firm’s franchisees.
The Holiday Franchise Company said Hood’s appointment was the latest milestone in the "rapid expansion" of its head office team and franchisee network, and pledged to continue delivering one-to-one training and support.
In her new role, McCullagh will oversee the support the company offers its franchisees.
Joanne Aldridge, head of franchise, added: "It was a long search to find the right person for our team – Kimberly is a perfect fit and will be an asset to the business."
She added: "I’m so proud of the work Jenna has delivered since starting just 18 months ago, this promotion is truly deserved."
The Birmingham-based business is backed by homeworking firm Holidaysplease.