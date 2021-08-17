Hood will take up the business development executive role vacated by Jenna McCullagh, who has been promoted to business development manager.



The switch for Hood comes after Kanoo ceased trading last month.



“I didn’t think I would find a role within the travel industry that I know and love [so] I am so excited I have found a new career with The Holiday Franchise Company," said Hood.



She added she would bring all of her 16-year travel industry experience and knowledge to the role, which will see her support and guide the firm’s franchisees.