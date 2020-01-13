Heading into a new decade coincided with a personal and professional milestone for me, as I celebrate 25 years at Travel Counsellors this month.



Quite naturally, such a milestone led me to think about how our fabulous industry has changed beyond recognition, and more so how travel businesses need to continue to adapt to stay relevant in an ever-evolving market.



A key example of this is the term “homeworking”. It is no longer a true description of what flexible and smarter working business models are and do.



It’s something that’s become evident in our business as we continue to enable our franchisees to build their brands in a way that suits them and their customers.