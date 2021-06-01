KLM has confirmed the re-start of winter services to six long-haul leisure destinations, including Phuket and Barbados.

The additions will operate from Schiphol from 31 October 2021 until 26 March 2022.

The Kenyan beach destination of Mombasa will be served twice a week, on a Boeing 787-9. The 787 will also be used to operate flights to Orlando four times a week and to Cancun three times a week.

KLM will fly an Airbus A330 to Barbados three times a week and to Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) three times a week.

The Thai island of Phuket will be served with four flights a week on a Boeing 777-300.

Connections to Amsterdam are offered from throughout the UK.

KLM chief executive Pieter Elbers said: “For KLM, this represents the next significant step towards rebuilding its network for the benefit of our customers.

“As many as 99 destinations in Europe will be served during summer and, with this latest expansion, KLM’s intercontinental network will also be significantly strengthened for winter."