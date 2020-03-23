The payment of up to £750 will not have to be paid back until August on "flexible payment plans" and is designed to help staff through the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes following a bonus scheme which saw Kosmar employees receive £350.

"Our fantastic colleagues stood by us in our time of need and continue to do so. We stand ready to support them through the difficulties they may face in these uncertain times," said Jhy Worsnop-Hesford, Kosmar’s managing director.

"Their hard work and dedication has helped stabilise our business and prepare us for the further challenges we expect over the next year or so. Through their efforts and our solid liquidity position, we will emerge from this stronger."

Kosmar has also recently created a benefits and wellness programme for staff.