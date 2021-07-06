Secret Bay is one of the hotels in Dominica added to Kuoni's programme

Secret Bay is one of the hotels in Dominica added to Kuoni's programme

Kuoni has expanded its Caribbean programme to offer holidays to Dominica for the first time.

The destination will be promoted as a twin-centre stay with Saint Lucia or Barbados and bookable from Friday (9 July).

Two hotels on the island are set to join Kuoni’s collection - Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, a retreat next to the Cabrits national park - and Secret Bay, which offers a "rainforest atmosphere" from a green clifftop location.

New hotels in Barbados and Saint Lucia will also be added, including The House, by Elegant Resorts, on the west coast of Barbados, while new additions in Saint Lucia include the Ladera Resort and Soco Hotel.