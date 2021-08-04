The move comes due to the operator’s focus to promote multi-centre holiday packages.

A Borneo Rainforest experience gives travellers the chance to see orangutans and other wildlife while a Cameron Highlands trip visits tea plantations and forests.

Both trips can be added to longer itineraries and coupled with beach stays in 2022.

Additionally the Danna Langkawi, a luxury resort in Malaysia overlooking the Andaman Sea, has been added to the range.

In Thailand, Kuoni has added the all-suite Oriental Residence in Bangkok and the newly opened Verso Hua Hin, a boutique design hotel at Khao Takiab.

The Thai island of Koh Chang has been added to the operator’s collection as Kuoni aims to offer a wider range of locations off the main tourist trails.