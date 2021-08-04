Kuoni has introduced a selection of three-day adventure packages in Malaysia as part of its Far East collection.
The move comes due to the operator’s focus to promote multi-centre holiday packages.
A Borneo Rainforest experience gives travellers the chance to see orangutans and other wildlife while a Cameron Highlands trip visits tea plantations and forests.
Both trips can be added to longer itineraries and coupled with beach stays in 2022.
Additionally the Danna Langkawi, a luxury resort in Malaysia overlooking the Andaman Sea, has been added to the range.
In Thailand, Kuoni has added the all-suite Oriental Residence in Bangkok and the newly opened Verso Hua Hin, a boutique design hotel at Khao Takiab.
The Thai island of Koh Chang has been added to the operator’s collection as Kuoni aims to offer a wider range of locations off the main tourist trails.
Paul Ingram, Kuoni programme manager, said the company has analysed market trends to determine new opportunities for its consumers.
"Our customers are looking for inspiration for bucket list adventures and special occasion holidays and what we’ve created is an exciting mix of new and established resorts and experiences, which can be built into tailor-made itineraries," he added.
"Our holidays aren’t just about fly and flop beach destinations, we want to be able to offer more diversity for both new and repeat customers to reflect the cultural diversity and natural beauty of these stunning countries, which are excited about welcoming British travellers back next year."