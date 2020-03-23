The short clip, which has been launched today (9 April) on social media, urges watchers to stay indoors and dream about destinations until it is safe to travel again.



“Travel is life defining, it changes and shapes the people we are,” said Derek Jones, Kuoni’s chief executive.

“Right now we need to stay inside and keep people safe, but we can still remember the special holiday moments - and we can still plan for the future.”



“Our friends and colleagues around the world are going through their own challenges right now, but they will be waiting with open arms ready to welcome people back when it’s safe to do so.”

On 23 March, prime minister Boris Johnson implemented a set of new laws designed to stop the spread of Covid-19, including banning gatherings of more than two people, asking the public to only leave home to exercise once a day and closing all “non-essential” shops.



