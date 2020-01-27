Kuoni finds eco-conscious travellers are ditching social media

In its annual Worldwide Travel Report, the operator warns “if we fail to make changes, travel as we know it could become a thing of the past”.

However, it argues giving up flying “is unrealistic and potentially damaging to the destinations that rely on tourism”.



The operator suggests slow travel with low-impact lodges rather than “energy-intensive” hotels; local produce instead of imported food; longer stays; and spending more in local communities will help, along with carbon offsetting.



Among other influences on 2020, Kuoni predicts there will be a renewed emphasis on consumer protection following the collapse of Thomas Cook and a “Boris bounce” following Brexit.



It also believes consumers are now “more cynical about social media, sponsored posts and fake news”.

It asks: “Must everything worth remembering be photographed and shared? In 2020, smart travellers are getting back to basics and experiencing a destination for themselves, not for likes.”



Kuoni predicts a good year for Canada following publicity surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, plus the resurgence of Egypt, with Cairo’s new Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open this autumn, expected to draw five million visitors a year.