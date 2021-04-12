Kuoni's Get Carried Away campaign is designed to be flexible and "reflective of the times"

Kuoni has launched a new campaign to boost confidence among consumers ahead of the reopening of travel from 17 May.

The Get Carried Away promotion, which was unveiled on Friday (23 April), hopes to stimulate bookings through an “upbeat message” for the rest of 2021 and 2022.

Earlier this year, Kuoni “dialled down” its traditional January campaign due to the lockdown in the UK.



The operator’s campaign will include a 40-second film launching on YouTube on Friday, alongside social media and online marketing, plus advertising in national newspapers.

Dean Harvey, Kuoni’s marketing director, said: “The whole campaign has a consistent message, look and feel with the Get Carried Away creative theme throughout. It’s new, fresh and reflective of the times.