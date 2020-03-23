The new team can help any client with an existing booking to reshape their holiday plans, get inspiration, or answer their queries.

This comes as Kuoni, and all non-essential shops around the UK, were forced to close their doors from 25 March.



"We’re up and running with a new call centre today backed by a talented team of travel experts who are in place ready to help people re-book, move travel dates or whatever is needed to help them through the current crisis," said Derek Jones, Kuoni’s chief executive.



"Our priority is looking after our customers and our staff to keep everyone well and healthy, so we’ve worked quickly to get a central team up and running straight away with everyone working remotely, but connected through technology."



The call centre is available on 0800 056 0517 or through support@kuoni.co.uk.

This comes as Kuoni confirmed 70 head office and retail staff redundancies on 20 March, before rehiring and furloughing those employees when the government announced its Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.