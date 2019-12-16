Kuoni will bring back its Travel Worth Talking About campaign for peaks, including an updated version of its TV ad.
The TV campaign begins on New Year’s Day, using the soundtrack of Happy Talk by Ella Fitzgerald, with a “clear and consistent sale message”, which Kuoni said had been “significantly stepped up from previous years”.
One version features beach retreats and another shows tailor- made holidays, featuring safaris, tea plantations and river markets.
Marketing director Dean Harvey said: “We had a fantastic response to the campaign last year from travel agents and consumers, so we felt we wanted to amplify the campaign this year and upweight visibility across all our media channels, including television, print, online, direct mail and outdoor.”
The campaign will run until 9 February.
“Two years ago we tested a different approach without the small-screen element, but our experience shows that television is important to the campaign so we’re taking a bold approach to maximise visibility and drive response,” said Harvey.
Kuoni will distribute 1.2 million copies of its Travel Worth Talking About booklet to 200 trade partners, including an overbranded version for Hays Travel.
Poster advertising will also be produced for 20 areas, while a new initiative is on display in 14 John Lewis store windows from mid-January.
The John Lewis tie-up will include a double points promotion to cardholders.
Harvey added agents were “a vital part of the booking process”.
“We’ve got shots of people in a shop planning a trip and we absolutely believe that conversations and talking about a holiday with an expert results in the best holiday experience,” he said.