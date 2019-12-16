The TV campaign begins on New Year’s Day, using the soundtrack of Happy Talk by Ella Fitzgerald, with a “clear and consistent sale message”, which Kuoni said had been “significantly stepped up from previous years”.



One version features beach retreats and another shows tailor- made holidays, featuring safaris, tea plantations and river markets.



Marketing director Dean Harvey said: “We had a fantastic response to the campaign last year from travel agents and consumers, so we felt we wanted to amplify the campaign this year and upweight visibility across all our media channels, including television, print, online, direct mail and outdoor.”



The campaign will run until 9 February.

“Two years ago we tested a different approach without the small-screen element, but our experience shows that television is important to the campaign so we’re taking a bold approach to maximise visibility and drive response,” said Harvey.