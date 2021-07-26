Kuoni has added 13 new properties to its Indian Ocean collection as it seeks to strengthen its position as the go-to Indian Ocean specialist.
The additions include six new resorts in the Maldives, including the Lily Beach resort, four in Mauritius, two in the Seychelles and one in Sri Lanka.
The Maldives, followed by Mauritius, Sri Lanka and the Seychelles, currently top Kuoni’s list of bestselling destinations for 2022 based on forward sales, and make up more than half of the operator’s advance bookings.
Average spend for 2022 Indian Ocean holidays, meanwhile is up 15%. Other trends include strong honeymoon business, demand for child-free resorts, more ultra-luxury demand, and more demand for special interest trips – such as diving.
Product director Claire Ross said the collection, Kuoni’s flagship, had been designed to cater for special occasion travel. "People trust us with their most important life events and it’s up to us to use our expertise to make that experience extra special," said Ross.
"People come to us for advice, inspiration and recommendations to make lasting memories and we’ve made this central to our product strategy. Every new resort we’ve added brings something different, so we can offer personalised itineraries backed up with flexibility and service from beginning to end."
Senior programme manager Sheena Paton added the additions came as part of a "huge" behind-the-scenes project to place the operator for a "strong return to travel" in 2022 and 2023.
"We’ve worked with our partners in these destinations to find the very best of what’s new on the market as well looking at customer trends to add more of what we know customers are asking for," said Paton. "We’ve worked to find the best of the best."
A seven-night stay at Vilamendhoo in the Maldives, full-board, in a garden rooms leads in from £1,477pp, departing May or June 2022, while a seven-night stay at 20 Degrees Sud in Mauritius, half-board, in a charm room leads in from £1,848pp, also departing May or June 2022.
Prices range up to £4,453pp for a seven-night stay, premium all-inclusive, at Lily Beach Resort in the Maldives in a beach villa.