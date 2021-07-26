The additions include six new resorts in the Maldives, including the Lily Beach resort, four in Mauritius, two in the Seychelles and one in Sri Lanka.



The Maldives, followed by Mauritius, Sri Lanka and the Seychelles, currently top Kuoni’s list of bestselling destinations for 2022 based on forward sales, and make up more than half of the operator’s advance bookings.



Average spend for 2022 Indian Ocean holidays, meanwhile is up 15%. Other trends include strong honeymoon business, demand for child-free resorts, more ultra-luxury demand, and more demand for special interest trips – such as diving.



Product director Claire Ross said the collection, Kuoni’s flagship, had been designed to cater for special occasion travel. "People trust us with their most important life events and it’s up to us to use our expertise to make that experience extra special," said Ross.



"People come to us for advice, inspiration and recommendations to make lasting memories and we’ve made this central to our product strategy. Every new resort we’ve added brings something different, so we can offer personalised itineraries backed up with flexibility and service from beginning to end."