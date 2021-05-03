Reeve will host customer events, write exclusive articles, appear at staff conferences, blog and contribute to the operator’s website.



He said: “Kuoni is a company which I’ve been involved with for more than a decade and have experience of travelling with first-hand, so have a lot of respect for the work they do.”

Reeve said travel could be a force for good.



“It’s critical that we get travel back – and understand more about how we can carry on doing that while treading as lightly as we can.



“The more we can do on our holidays, the further we stray from the sun lounger to experience the real destination, the more likely we are to put more money into the local economy, and often the local environment, while hugely benefitting ourselves because we have richer and more rewarding experiences.”



Kuoni chief executive Derek Jones said: “As we look to the future, it’s brilliant to have Simon on board with us as an ambassador for the brand to shape our direction and put the spotlight on the role travel plays in creating lasting memories, as well as preserving and protecting cultures and communities around the world.

“He’s been working with us now for more than a decade, so he knows how our business operates, so this is a fantastic extension of our partnership.”



“A large part of our work together will be looking at how we can travel more consciously. We’re learning more all the time about sustainability and having someone like Simon who can share his stories with eloquence, humour and intelligence will make sure we rebuild travel in a more thoughtful way.”

