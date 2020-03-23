The operator added its team’s time was now being split fairly evenly between new enquiries, and customers looking to rebook following a coronavirus-related cancellation.



Josh Naylor, who heads up a virtual team of Kuoni’s personal travel experts looking after new bookings, said: “Over the past week, we’ve been talking to all sorts of customers from couples planning their honeymoon to families who want a special trip to look forward to with someone else doing the cooking and cleaning.



“We’ve had lots of luxury beach bookings but also conversations about escorted group tours. It’s clear there is still very much an appetite for travel and the longer people are locked down at home, the more time they’ve got to plan ahead.”