Kuoni says it is receiving a "steady stream" of people calling to discuss their 2021 holiday plans, and believes there very much remains "an appetite for travel" despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Over the past week, the operator said it had seen a "clear upswing" in new enquiries for and bookings for 2021 trips "worldwide".
Destinations proving popular include the Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico and Antigua.
Other trips discussed include summer breaks to Italy’s Amalfi coast; Latin America holiday plans inspired by the BBC’s Race Around the World series; destination wedding enquiries; and honeymoon safaris in Kenya, fly-drives to California, Bali beach breaks and tailor-made Australia trips.
“People are using their time at home to think about future travel plans – specifically for holidays next year by which time the crisis should have safely passed," said Derek Jones, chief executive of Kuoni parent Der Touristik UK.
"We’ve seen a clear upswing of new enquiries, people coming to us for help and expertise to make their ideas come together. Our team has been talking about everything from tailor-made tours in Argentina to road trips in California, and are helping to bring those plans to life.”
The operator added its team’s time was now being split fairly evenly between new enquiries, and customers looking to rebook following a coronavirus-related cancellation.
Josh Naylor, who heads up a virtual team of Kuoni’s personal travel experts looking after new bookings, said: “Over the past week, we’ve been talking to all sorts of customers from couples planning their honeymoon to families who want a special trip to look forward to with someone else doing the cooking and cleaning.
“We’ve had lots of luxury beach bookings but also conversations about escorted group tours. It’s clear there is still very much an appetite for travel and the longer people are locked down at home, the more time they’ve got to plan ahead.”