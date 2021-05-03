Speaking as part of a panel in the latest TTG Debate, held in the wake of the government’s publication of its traffic light destinations on Friday, Jones said he believed PCR tests still remained one of the biggest challenges facing the industry and said he was concerned the infrastructure would not be able to cope if a major destination was placed on the “green” list.

“The challenge is about the PCR tests. I cant help but think the reason the government wants PCR tests is so they can generate data on variants of concern [to measure] how effective the vaccinations is,” Jones said.

“If this is the case, the government should be paying for PCR tests because the more data they have got the more they will have the confidence to know if the vaccine is working against variants of concern. It doesn’t make sense to say on the one hand we need to understand the data and then do everything they can to stop the data from being generated by putting lots of barriers in front of people that are travelling.”