Kylie was joined by comedian and presenter Adam Hills, as well as a host of Aussie stars, for Matesong ahead of Wednesday’s Queen Speech.



The tourist board bagged top billing ahead of the Queen’s annual 3pm message to the nation, urging Brits to consider an Australia holiday next year.



Tourism Australia said Matesong, the first overseas stage of its Philausophy campaign, was the largest investment it has made in the UK in more than a decade.



The skit features cameos cameo from Aussie sporting legends Shane Warne, Ash Barty and Ian Thorpe; model twins Zac and Jordan Stenmark; UK-born chef Darren Robertson from Three Blue Ducks; and the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars.



“Filming the Matesong video was literally a dream come true," said Kylie. "I’ve had the opportunity to see parts of the country I haven’t seen before, as well as to go home and revisit places that I know are beautiful.



“I’m such a proud Australian that I’ve spent most of my life travelling around the world sharing my stories of Australia with anyone who would listen, so I kind of feel like a walking tourism advert for Australia already.”