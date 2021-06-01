Labour's motion called for the "ambiguous" amber list to be abolished (Credit: benn-mcguinness-34oZS8nstfI-unsplash)

A Labour plan to scrap the amber list and move all countries in this category on to the red list has been defeated in the House of Commons.

The motion put forward in parliament by shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds on Tuesday (15 June) would have reformed the current traffic light system to include just two categories: a red list alongside a “tightly managed” green list.

But the plan was eventually defeated by MPs by 363 to 256 votes – a majority of 107.

Thomas-Symonds said: “As an island, our border protections should have been one of our strengths. Instead, they have been an Achilles heel.

“Time and again, I have warned that the UK government’s border measures are far too weak, yet from the very outset of the pandemic, government actions at the border have been too little, too late.”

Thomas-Symonds also argued there “should be a growing green list now” and blamed the “ambiguous” amber list for spreading confusion among the British public.