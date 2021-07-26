Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has dubbed the UK government’s plans to allow fully vaccinated arrivals from the EU and US to travel to England without having to quarantine as "reckless".
Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday (28 July), Rayner said: "Everybody wants to go on holiday and get back to normal as quickly as possible, but this is reckless. We know that the Delta variant came into this country and delayed the lifting of some of the restrictions and caused infections here."
She further called for "data driven analysis" before a decision was made, and for the government to consider an international vaccine passport.
"We also know that people who have had the vaccine can still get the virus, so a testing regime is very important and crucial as well," she added.
Therese Coffey, secretary of state for work and pensions, told Sky News that ministers will be meeting to "discuss and go through the data".
"The most important thing is to make sure our borders and the public are safe, and we don’t waste the sacrifice the British public have made," she continued.
"That’s why we need to keep having the focus on people here being vaccinated, but also considering opportunities of how we can reopen the economy both domestically, but also potentially for people coming from abroad."