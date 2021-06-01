Labour has called on transport secretary Grant Shapps to provide a "clear plan of action" for a wider return to international travel this summer.

Shadow transport minister Jim McMahon urged Shapps to publish the decision making guidance on government’s traffic light system following last week’s update in which Malta was added to the green list.

"More importantly we want to see the analysis that underpins [the decisions]," McMahon added. "We have been pushing for the government to show international leadership, but so far they have failed to step up. International cooperation is key to getting overseas travel back up and running again."

McMahon also questioned why the government has "not brought forward plans" for an international vaccine passport.

"Frankly, patience has run out. It is important action is taken and taken now," he added.