Landal Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire is among the new additions

Landal GreenParks has added three new UK destinations to its portfolio after a "surge in demand" for domestic holidays this summer.

It includes Landal Barton Pines in Devon, Landal Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire and Landal Vale of Usk in Monmouthshire, the brand’s first resort in Wales.

It brings Landal’s total number of UK parks to 10. Paul Hardingham, managing director of Landal GreenParks UK, said the company planned to add more locations in the "near future".

"When we brought the concept to the UK [in 2017], we were confident it would appeal to British holidaymakers, as there wasn’t anything offering the same experience, but we’ve been astounded by the popularity of our current locations," he said.

"The next stage for us was to add more resorts within the UK to build on our successes, so we are pleased to announce three new locations this year and have more in the pipeline for the near future."

The Landal brand was sold by Hoseasons parent Awaze to Roompot earlier this month