This week, a new ruling from the Italian government came into effect banning big cruise ships from sailing through Venice’s historic heart.
Vessels of more than 25,000 tonnes will no longer be allowed to sail into the Giudecca canal and past St Mark’s Square, a significant step change for cruising in the region.
It has been a contentious conversation within Venice and, of course, within the industry as a whole.
There are those who have long been concerned about the fragility of Venice’s foundations and the environmental impact of the ships passing through the Unesco-designated city centre, as well as the overtourism resulting from the thousands of cruise passengers that – pre-pandemic – came into the city on a typical summer day.
On the flip side, there are many who have welcomed the daily influx as the livelihoods of so many depend on international visitors.
At Uniworld, we had a particular interest in how this played out.
In June 2019, our beloved River Countess suffered extensive damage when a much larger ship lost control, crashing into the Venice dock where we were moored. Thankfully our guests, staff and nearby passers-by escaped serious injury, but it hit the headlines – and reignited calls for big ships to be banned.
Earlier this summer, just over two years later, we were overjoyed to see the River Countess return to the water in a new guise as the completely transformed, stunningly refurbished and reborn Super Ship La Venezia, something that seems incredibly fitting for this beautiful Renaissance city.
So what does all this mean for agents and their clients? First and foremost, we can be thankful that Venice’s precious buildings and environment are being protected for the enjoyment of citizens and visitors for generations to come.
Secondly, we can look to the opportunity this presents for agents to sell a more intimate and immersive cruising experience in the heart of the city.
The ban does not mean the end of enjoying Venice by water, though, it simply means that cruises in the centre will be aboard smaller boutique ships which, as TTG freelancer and cruise specialist journalist Sara Macefield suggested in a piece recently, are “more suited to the classical surroundings, perhaps”.
And the benefits are plentiful. The La Venezia, for example, will cater for a maximum of 126 guests and spends a full week in the city, its surrounding islands and sailing down the River Po to Bologna.
Clients will be able to potter through the labyrinthine streets after the crowds have gone, go on a leisurely bike ride along the lagoon’s edge, explore the Rialto market with a chef, or enjoy a private after-hours visit inside St Mark’s Basilica.
If this year has taught us anything, it’s to slow down and appreciate our travels and the destinations we visit in a much more meaningful way, and trust me, the demand is there for clients to immerse themselves in the beauty, culture, cuisine and unique atmosphere of Venice in a way that only small ship cruising can provide.
Chris Townson is managing director UK & Ireland for Uniworld Boutique River Cruises.