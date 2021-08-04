Vessels of more than 25,000 tonnes will no longer be allowed to sail into the Giudecca canal and past St Mark’s Square, a significant step change for cruising in the region.

It has been a contentious conversation within Venice and, of course, within the industry as a whole.

There are those who have long been concerned about the fragility of Venice’s foundations and the environmental impact of the ships passing through the Unesco-designated city centre, as well as the overtourism resulting from the thousands of cruise passengers that – pre-pandemic – came into the city on a typical summer day.

On the flip side, there are many who have welcomed the daily influx as the livelihoods of so many depend on international visitors.

At Uniworld, we had a particular interest in how this played out.

In June 2019, our beloved River Countess suffered extensive damage when a much larger ship lost control, crashing into the Venice dock where we were moored. Thankfully our guests, staff and nearby passers-by escaped serious injury, but it hit the headlines – and reignited calls for big ships to be banned.