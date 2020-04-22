Chicago, 2021 host city, has agreed to step aside and host the 2025 show instead, meaning plans for IPW in Orlando (2022), San Antonio (2023) and Los Angeles (2024) will go ahead as scheduled.



IPW 2021 will take place over 10-14 May 2021 and will be held, as a result of the show – in effect – being pushed back a year, in what will be the newly-constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Brand USA will serve as premier sponsor of the event, which is organised by the US Travel Association.