Las Vegas will host next year’s IPW travel trade show after the 2020 edition, which had been due to be held in the city, was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicago, 2021 host city, has agreed to step aside and host the 2025 show instead, meaning plans for IPW in Orlando (2022), San Antonio (2023) and Los Angeles (2024) will go ahead as scheduled.
IPW 2021 will take place over 10-14 May 2021 and will be held, as a result of the show – in effect – being pushed back a year, in what will be the newly-constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Brand USA will serve as premier sponsor of the event, which is organised by the US Travel Association.
"This is incredibly welcome good news amid the serious challenges facing the travel industry, the country, and the world," said US Travel Association president and chief executive Roger Dow.
"Cancelling this year’s IPW was a difficult – though clearly necessary – call, and our future host cities came together to achieve a win-win outcome for the future of the event.
"As we look to recover from this health emergency and the resulting economic crisis, it is fitting we will be able to hold IPW in Las Vegas, a city that epitomises the economic power of travel and tourism.
"We are deeply grateful to Chicago, which had one of the most successful IPWs in recent memory as a first-time host in 2014, for their flexibility, generosity and collaborative spirit."
Christopher Thompson, president and chief executive of Brand USA, added: "Brand USA is honoured to serve as the premier sponsor for the US Travel Association’s IPW.
"As the nation’s destination marketing organisation, IPW offers Brand USA the biggest stage and brightest lights to showcase our collective success to a global network of key industry stakeholders.
"We look forward to the opportunity to reconnect with industry friends and remind the world about all of the diverse destinations and amazing experiences across the United States. We will see you back in Las Vegas in 2021."