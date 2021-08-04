The OTA is amongst the first group of brands to join a government’s scheme incentivising the public – especially younger people – to get vaccinated.

Over-18s can now receive a £30 gift card towards holidays when they book vaccinations thorough lastminute.com

Other brands participating in the scheme aiming to boost vaccine uptake include Uber, Deliveroo and National Express.

Andrea Bertoli, chief executive lastminute.com Group, said: “We know this summer has been difficult for everyone, so we’re delighted to be partnering with the government’s young people’s vaccination scheme.

“Since the pandemic started we’ve committed to helping people travel safely, and the vaccination schemes have had a big impact on doing so - especially in the UK which has been leading the way in the numbers of fully vaccinated people.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid added: “It is fantastic to see more companies backing the phenomenal vaccine rollout and joining the public as they do everything they can to continue protecting their loved ones, themselves, their community and this country.”