Lata will hold its main annual event virtually for the second time

This year’s Lata Expo will take place online for the second year, the Latin American Travel Association has confirmed.

The trade show will now take place from 11-15 October in a similar format to last year, with event timings suited to both UK and Latin American time zones.

Next year’s show is scheduled to return as a live event. It will be held at London’s Battersea Evolution from 13-15 June.

Lata chief executive Danny Callaghan said: “We understand the importance of Lata Expo and the role it plays in facilitating trade between European travel trade operators and Latin American suppliers, many of whom are Lata members, and so we wanted to be able to provide exhibitors and buyers with the guarantee that the event will go ahead.

“The added degree of certainty that deciding to make it a virtual event brings allows us to plan accordingly and this, coupled with key learnings from last year’s event, will hopefully allow us to emulate the successes of Lata Expo 2020.

“We are at a critical moment for the Latin American travel industry, and we hope that this decision will give our members confidence that Lata will deliver its flagship trade show.”