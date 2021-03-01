The Lata Foundation has launched a new fundraising campaign to support Peruvian porters hit by the Covid downturn.

Thousands visit the famous lost city of Machu Picchu every year, with trips reliant on the assistance of Peru’s porters.



Tourism, therefore, sustains many livelihoods and families in the nearby city of Cusco and Peru’s Sacred Valley region.



"The lack of tourism has significantly impacted the livelihood of the porters and cooks, many of whom have no other source of income," said the Lata Foundation on Monday (1 March).



It has set up a new fundraising campaign, Peru 25 For 25, urging supporters to take on a 25-mile challenge, the length of the Inca trail, in support of those communities affected by the lack of tourism.



Peru 25 For 25 calls on all those who have trekked the trail, as well as the wider public, to complete 25 miles’ activity – running, swimming, walking, cycling or any other activity of their choice – and set a fundraising target.



Every £25 raised will cover an essential food parcel for one porter and their family for a month, with 100% of donated funds going directly to the cause.



Those not able to participate can still donate to the appeal.