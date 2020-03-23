More than 200 people have so far backed Lata’s plea, which echoes Abta’s new Save Future Travel campaign, launched on Tuesday (7 April).



The campaign is calling on travel professionals and supporters of the industry to contact their MPs and demand respite for the travel sector from the impacts of Covid-19.



Lata is seeking three key temporary amendments to the PTRs: removal of the 14-day limit for refund payments; the allowance refund credits as an alternative to cash refunds to ease cash flow, with all financial protections carried forward; and stripping travel companies of the responsibility for refunds where costs are not covered by suppliers such as hotels or airlines.