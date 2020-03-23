The event had been due to be held in London over 6-9 June, and in Amsterdam and Paris the following week.



The association is now planning to hold the event over 27-29 October in the week preceding World Travel Market in London (2-4 November).

"We’re currently working with our event and venue partners to confirm the date and location, and we will communicate more details as soon as they have been confirmed," said the Latin American Travel Association in a statement issued on Tuesday (7 April).



"We are passionate about supporting our industry and fully intend to bring the very best of Latin America to Europe when these difficult times have passed and we can once again look to the future with confidence.



"The travel industry has a history of resilience and the Lata community will continue to act as a point of support and positivity as we look to rebuild and thrive in partnership with our friends from around the world."