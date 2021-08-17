The announcement of the latest changes on Thursday (26 August) saw no movement for any Latin American destination.

Key countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Costa Rica still be classified as red, meaning people returning to the UK will have to spend 10 days in a government-organised quarantine hotel.

Danny Callaghan, Lata’s chief executive, said: “As usual, no positive news for Latin America in the changes to the traffic light gradings.

“Again, we have no clarity no how decisions are made - the government repeatedly talks about ’following the data’, but that is not bourne out by their actions.”