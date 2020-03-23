The PTR rules, which stipulate operators must cover passenger refunds in the event of cancellation, were relaxed by the European Commission (EC) on 19 March to allow travel firms to issue credit notes instead of cash.



But more than a week later the changes have still not been made UK law, despite transport secretary Grant Shapps initially suggesting it would be done imminently.



In the first of TTG’s Business Support Live panel discussions, which air at 11am on Fridays online, agents were reminded of the task’s gravity.



“We can’t underestimate what a big ask this is,” said Kemp Little partner Farina Azam. “It could take a lot of time to go through the system.”



Azam also warned suppliers that hiking the price of holidays rebooked with credit and requiring customers to pay the difference could damage consumer confidence in the industry.



Alan Bowen, of MHA MacIntyre Hudson, told TTG: “I am beginning to think there may be no change [to PTR] at all. The EC made a clear statement that, although operators could offer vouchers, the right to a full refund within 14 days remains.”



