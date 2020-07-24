Search TTG
Search
Remember me
New to TTG?
Register
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Competitions
Nominate your colleague to win a Valletta city break for two
24 Jul 2020
Win an iPad Air with Belleair Holidays and Malta
13 Jul 2020
Nominate your colleague to win a Valletta city break for two
Win an iPad Air with Belleair Holidays and Malta
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
Events
One Week at a Time
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
TTG'S SERIES OF ONLINE EVENTS
Sign the #SaveTravel letter to Grant Shapps and Rishi Sunak
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Campaign Business Media Brand of the Year 2020
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
Events
VIEW ALL EVENTS
TTG'S SERIES OF ONLINE EVENTS
Sign the #SaveTravel letter to Grant Shapps and Rishi Sunak
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Competitions
Nominate your colleague to win a Valletta city break for two
24 Jul 2020
Win an iPad Air with Belleair Holidays and Malta
13 Jul 2020
Nominate your colleague to win a Valletta city break for two
Win an iPad Air with Belleair Holidays and Malta
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Lebanese capital Beirut rocked by deadly blast
05 Aug 2020
by James Chapple
More than 70 dead and thousands injured after explosion near city’s port on Tuesday
To continue reading...
Please log in below or join now for free unlimited access.
Join now
For assistance contact
support@ttgmedia.com
Remember me
Register
|
Reset password
Previous Article
Hurtigruten says it "failed" over Covid outbreak
Next Article
Funding agreed for new Southampton cruise terminal
James Chapple
Deputy News Editor
TTG Media Ltd.
More By This Author
Holiday Extras bolsters insurance offering with Covid cover
Full buy-out for Thomas Cook hotel investment fund
Virgin Atlantic seeks bankruptcy protection ahead of restructure
Most Read
Cruise & Maritime Voyages enters administration
Eamonn Holmes: 'Using a travel agent is the future'
Craig Davidson leaves Jet2holidays after four years
Funway Holidays to cease trading in September
Tui to close 166 high street stores
Read TTG 27 July
27 Jul 2020
Latest Editions
VIEW ALL
Read TTG 27 July
Read TTG 13 July
Read TTG 29 June
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2020
TTG Luxury Summer 2020
Recommended For You
Holiday Extras bolsters insurance offering with Covid cover
05 Aug 2020
Virgin Atlantic seeks bankruptcy protection ahead of restructure
05 Aug 2020
Face To Face: Phil and Paula Nuttall
04 Aug 2020
'Britain's crude approach to overseas travel is a disgrace'
04 Aug 2020
Competitions
VIEW ALL
Nominate your colleague to win a Valletta city break for two
24 Jul 2020
Win an iPad Air with Belleair Holidays and Malta
13 Jul 2020
VIEW ALL
Our Next Events
VIEW ALL
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
19 Oct 2020
Principal Manchester
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU
About Us
Advertise
Privacy
Contacts
Newsletters
Cookies
Our Vision
Worldwide
T&Cs
Subscribe
Feeds
Refunds