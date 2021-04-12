Torquay in Devon is among destinations offered by Leger

Leger Holidays has more than doubled its range of UK tours with the addition of 20 new options for 2021 and beyond.

Head of retail sales Ashley Dellow said that although the escorted touring and coach specialist was better known for its European breaks, the addition of more UK product wasn’t just a reaction to increased demand for domestic holidays brought on by the Covid crisis and would form a key part of its offering for years to come.



Its expanded portfolio of 33 tours, ranging from three- to eight-day options – are bookable from June 2021 through to November 2023.



It also includes a 14-day Best of UK and Ireland tour.



Four-day breaks lead in from £269pp.



"As Great Britain comes out of lockdown, there’s unprecedented demand for holidays at home. A fully escorted coach tour ensures a stress-free holiday to enjoy glorious scenery, splendid towns and cities, fascinating historic sites and plenty of cultural landmarks," said Leger.