TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Leger Holidays senior staff complete management buyout

14 Jan 2020by Jennifer Morris

Leger Holidays has undergone a management buyout, and is looking to grow sales through travel agents. 

Commercial director Liam Race, finance Director Andrew Oldfield and operations director Chris Plummer have bought the business with NatWest support.

 

They have acquired 30% of the escorted tour operator from Ian and Kathleen Henry in a deal which values the business in excess of £30 million.

 

The Henrys continue to hold a 70% shareholding of the Rotherham-based busness and Ian Henry will continue as chief executive of the business.

 

Turnover for Leger Holidays in 2019 was £34.9 million.

 

Ian Henry said: “This transaction ensures that the business has the continued ownership of the Henry family but also brings on board the next generation of managers and owners meaning we can continue together to strengthen and grow the business over the coming years.

 

"I will remain active in the business, but as has been happening over the last 12 months, Liam, Chris and Andy will be leading us on a day-to-day basis.”

 

Race said: “This is an exciting time for the business. We’ve seen a solid start to January with bookings for 2020 up 17%.

 

"As well as focussing on continual improvement to our customers’ holiday experiences we will be looking to grow sales through travel agents with additional presence in our on-the-road sales team to support Ashley Dellow.”

 
mergers and acquisitionsOperators
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win a trip to New Zealand with Tourism New Zealand

Win a trip to New Zealand with Tourism New Zealand

13 Jan 2020
Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

08 Jan 2020
Play Tampa Treasure Chaser to win one of three $50 Mastercards or 50 pots of pirate treasure

Play Tampa Treasure Chaser to win one of three $50 Mastercards or 50 pots of pirate treasure

07 Jan 2020
Win a fam trip place to St Lucia

Win a fam trip place to St Lucia

06 Jan 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

28 Feb 2020Rosewood, London
TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU