The newly-formed Leger Shearings Group has expended its operations team with the appointment of two experienced former Shearings employees.

Tom Ainsworth has been appointed logistics manager, while Martin Guy will take on the role of interchange manager.



Leger Holidays acquired the Shearings brand following the collapse of Specialist Leisure Group (SLG) last May, and opted to leverage the historic Shearings brand by becoming Leger Shearings Group in January.



Ainsworth brings more than 20 years’ travel experience to the role, including eight years as Shearings’ European transport while the brand was owned and operated by SLG.



He will be responsible for route development and scheduling the group’s fleet across both its Leger and Shearings brands.



Guy, meanwhile, is a travel veteran of some 30 years, and has previously held roles at both Shearings and SLG sister brand Wallace Arnold – including 15 years as Shearings’ regional general manager north.



In his new role, Guy will be responsible for managing customer experience at interchange points where customers arrive by coach from their local pick-up to change onto the coach allocated for their tour.