Reporting to operations director Chris Plummer, Carroll will lead and direct the product management team across both the Leger Holidays and Shearings brands.



Carroll will bring 25 years’ travel industry experience to the role, with the move seeing him return to the firm where he started his career in product in the late 1990s, managing Leger Holidays’ Oberammergau 2000 programme.



He moved on to Wallace Arnold where he was part of the WA Shearings team that produced the first products and brochures of the merged company in 2004, before spending 13 years in the escorted rail holiday sector.

He joins Leger Shearings Group from bespoke group tours specialist, Airedale Tours, where he was commercial director, whilst also sitting on the board of the Association of Group Travel Organisers.



Carroll said he was excited to be returning to Leger Holidays, the company he credits for "igniting his passion" for travel more than two decades ago.

"The addition of Shearings is the icing on the cake," he added. "I’m looking forward to playing an influential role in growing the product range of two iconic brands, alongside a dedicated and talented team."