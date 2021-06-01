The Leger Shearings Group team have come together as one for the very first time at the group’s refurbished Rotherham office.

Leger acquired the Shearings brand last summer following the collapse of Specialist Leisure Group, but the pandemic, remote working and social distancing has prevented the group from gathering.



However, following a major refurbishment of the group’s Rotherham HQ, which has been designed with Covid health and safety measures in mind, the team have finally been able to host a reopening party, albeit while still observing social distancing.



All Leger and Shearings personnel have been working remotely since April 2020.



The brands claim to have taken "record UK staycation" sales for the summer, despite capacity restrictions, after domestic leisure travel was given the green light to restart on 17 May.