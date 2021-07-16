Several reports pointed to a last-minute rush as the English school holidays began, with clients keen to enjoy a week or fortnight before the next traffic lights update.

However, agents spoken to by TTG disputed this. Spa Travel owner Paul Dayson said: “I haven’t seen a rush at all, the opposite in fact. I’ve had more clients change than book because they are unsure, confused and worried by the government’s actions.

“I have had three or four good bookings this week, but all for winter 2022. We’re not getting the immediate cash as we need. The government has put the industry on a tightrope leaving a lot of futures in the balance.”

Tickets Travel owner Diane Coleman also blamed short notice changes to the traffic lights system and anxiety about testing. “It’s still very quiet," she said.

"It’s the confusion and the testing. We have a few people going away in July, but there’s not been a rush. The changes affecting France and, earlier, Portugal, have just made people nervous.”

Coleman added: “I don’t think it’s going to change drastically for the summer now. I think people are resigned to the fact they will have to stay at home. The weather is good and it’s too confusing. We have to put up with it for another summer.”