A resumption of leisure travel, "when the time is right", must be supported by clear testing policy that is built on higher quality, more reliable and more affordable tests.

That was among the key messages from travel leaders across the travel agent, business travel, airport and aviation sectors following the announcement on Tuesday (9 February) of the government’s full hotel quarantine policy and three-test entry regime.



From Monday (15 February), those travelling to England from the 33 countries on the government’s "red list" – which includes much of South America and southern Africa, as well as Portugal and the UAE – will have to complete 10 days’ quarantine in government-appointed hotel accommodation at a cost to each individual traveller of £1,750.



They will also have to test negative for Covid up to 72 hours prior to departure, and agree to tests on the second and eighth day of their quarantine.