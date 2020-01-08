A source told The Sun the French staff member, named only as "Victor", had fallen from a Club Med yacht near St Martin in the Caribbean and been treading water for 11 hours.

The Titanic actor’s boat was reportedly the only vessel which responded to a mayday call from the yacht’s captain on 30 December.

At the time, it was estimated the man’s chance of survival to be ’one in a billion’.

Victor was found at dusk, just as a storm was settling in, and passed to the coastguards for care.

He was ’minutes away’ from drowning when DiCapro’s ship stumbled upon him treading water near St Barths.

The Sun’s anonymous source said: "It was not long before daylight disappeared, and there was a giant rainstorm closing in. The man was doomed.

“He thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the world’s most famous faces."

DiCaprio shot to fame in the 1990s after appearing in Titanic, and has since starred in numerous blockbusters such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Inception and The Revenant.