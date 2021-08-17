The review has seen less than 2% removed so far, with "misleading" £20 offers still available.

An investigation by the Telegraph found that some companies on the approved list were promoting offers to provide tests "from £20" - but came with catches, including having to travel to Edinburgh to take the test in person and tests not being available until after the summer season had ended.

Some of those still on the list on Thursday (19 August) also had highly critical reviews on consumer review website Trustpilot for poor service including late or lost tests.

On Wednesday (18 August), it was reported that as many as 150,000 private PCR test results had not been passed on to Track and Trace.

It came after the former chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, which was instructed by Javid to investigate the testing market on 13 August, slammed the regulator for being "too slow to react" to complaints about private PCR firms.