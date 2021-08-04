Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has thrown his party’s weight behind TTG’s #SaveTravelJobs campaign.
The politician responded to a plea for support from TTG Media chief executive Daniel Pearce, who outlined a “catastrophic” 16 months for the UK industry – with 200,000 jobs lost or at risk of being lost.
Pearce wrote: “The upshot is hundreds of travel businesses are quite literally now on the brink of failure – with hundreds of thousands of jobs on the line.”
TTG’s campaign is calling for furlough support beyond 30 September, dedicated financial support for the industry, 100% business rates relief for the full financial year and a dedicated grant scheme.
Davey said: “On the issue you have raised, I am clear these measures need to be accompanied by a sector-specific package of support for the travel and aviation industry, with clear environmental conditions attached.”
He said he recently wrote to transport secretary Grant Shapps to ask what he intended to do in relation to similar requests made by Abta.
Davey added: “The government was poorly prepared for a pandemic and slow to act when it hit. We must hope that the government is now finally learning from past mistakes.
“There is little doubt that, had the UK followed other countries in enforcing a strict border policy early at the start of the pandemic, the death toll would be far lower than it is now.
“Please be assured, I will continue to hold the government to account on its decision making and support for the travel sector and travel businesses.”