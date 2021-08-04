The politician responded to a plea for support from TTG Media chief executive Daniel Pearce, who outlined a “catastrophic” 16 months for the UK industry – with 200,000 jobs lost or at risk of being lost.

Pearce wrote: “The upshot is hundreds of travel businesses are quite literally now on the brink of failure – with hundreds of thousands of jobs on the line.”

TTG’s campaign is calling for furlough support beyond 30 September, dedicated financial support for the industry, 100% business rates relief for the full financial year and a dedicated grant scheme.

Davey said: “On the issue you have raised, I am clear these measures need to be accompanied by a sector-specific package of support for the travel and aviation industry, with clear environmental conditions attached.”