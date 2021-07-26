The move comes after Limitless saw "record levels of interest" over the past few months.

New trips for this year include Bournemouth, The Isle of White, Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings, Wales, Western Super-Mare, the Cotswolds, Scotland, Paris, Versailles and Iceland.

An African Safari, the Caribbean, Thailand, Miami, Florida, Las Vegas, Rome, Tuscany and Lake Garda have been added to the company’s 2022 portfolio.

Limitless founder and chief executive, Angus Drummond, said: "After a year of being at home, we’ve been delighted to welcome customers on our first trips of 2021.

"We’ve seen record levels of interest in our overseas trips with long haul trips becoming some of our best sellers, a sure sign that people are now looking to push the boat out and book a holiday to remember."