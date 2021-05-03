Disabled-friendly and accessible holiday specialist Limitless Travel has sold out its first post-lockdown trip of the year, with boss Angus Drummond reporting renewed interest from those seeking to escape the isolation they’ve felt during the Covid crisis.

Drummond, Limitless founder and chief executive, said the trip to Devon in June had been particularly popular among customers new to the operator. "We’ve been blown way by the response," he said. "As keen travellers ourselves, we’ve been champing at the bit after being mainly at home for a year.



"Interestingly, it’s not just existing customers who’ve booked, we’ve seen a high number of enquiries coming in from new customers who’ve not been on holiday for years as they felt their disabilities made it impossible to travel."



Limitless said while the disabled community had been among the most isolated during the Covid crisis, with many having to shield, many were now looking to make up for lost time, starting by exploring the destinations on their doorsteps.