Henning will take up her new role in April

Former Travel Network Group (TTNG) chief operating officer Lisa Henning has been appointed managing director of Cheshire-based agency and operator Inspire.

Henning, who left TTNG in February 2021, will take up the role with Inspire Europe Limited on 12 April.



She will be responsible for day-to-day running of Inspire while also supporting the board’s "ambitious development strategy".



Group chief executive Peter Pantelides said Henning would play a key role in Inspire’s efforts to emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis.



“We have taken the time over the past year to put in place a robust plan of expansion and our strategy is to grow the business significantly over the next five years," said Pantelides.



"We believe the travel sector will bounce back quickly from Covid-19 and we are keen to take advantage of what the post-pandemic market will offer.



"With her 20-plus years of experience in travel and her strong leadership and commercial skills, Lisa will play an integral role in the growth of the business.



"Her proven track record of growing businesses quickly, will be particularly useful as we put in place our plans to expand our current offering including our homeworking division."