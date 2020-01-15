While we have weathered our fair share of turbulent times over the past decade, it’s also worth remembering some of the highlights that showcase just how incredibly resilient our sector is and how far we’ve come.

Not least the advances in technology that have enabled us to improve our product and services and, in turn, customer relations and – ultimately – the bottom line.



Let’s not forget this is the decade that gave us Instagram (how many of us can now imagine a world without social media?), saw London showcase the UK in its best possible light by hosting the Olympics, and heralded a much-needed heightened awareness of responsible tourism.



While none of us know exactly how the next year and decade will unfold, there are a few industry trends that look set to pave the way.

And new ones will be born too. As I write this, recent actions mean the world has taken a step backwards in what should be its aim of living in peace and harmony, with geopolitical turmoil making the headlines once again.