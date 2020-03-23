It had been initially due to take place on 19-22 April in the Dubai World Trade Centre before it was moved to 28 June-1 July at the beginning of March.

Red Travel Exhibitions, organisers of the ATM, have now postponed it further to 16-19 May 2021 in the same venue.

Meanwhile, a virtual day of digital seminars, meetings, conference sessions and speed networking events will take place on 1-3 June 2020.

An ATM statement said: "We appreciate that this is disappointing news, however everyone’s health and safety is our top priority.

"We are fully aware of the important role that ATM plays for industry professionals right across the Middle East region and beyond, and we believe it is our responsibility to deliver a safe and successful event when we are able to do so."

This comes as Covid-19 sweeps around the world, the UK goes into lockdown and numerous countries close their borders to travellers.

ATM has not yet released details on how to join the virtual event this year.