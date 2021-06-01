Loganair has announced plans to become fully carbon neutral by 2040 after revealing its "GreenSkies’" environmental programme on Thursday (10 June).

The initiative has an initial focus on carbon offsetting, which Loganair says will remove the same amount of carbon from the environment as that generated by each of its flights.

Its carbon offset scheme will launch on 1 July as a £1 charge levied on every ticket.

Later this year, Loganair will establish a fund to provide grants to help establish renewable energy projects in the communities it serves.

The airline also plans to introduce sustainable aircraft into its fleet. It will trial hydrogen fuel-cell powered ZeroAvia and electric powered Ampaire aircraft this summer on flights to the Orkney Islands