Loganair has set out plans to more than halve its flight schedule as demand plummets owing to the coronavirus crisis.
Regional carrier Loganair, which recently picked up a number of former Flybe routes, has drawn up a new emergency timetable with forward bookings down 75% "versus their usual levels".
The reductions amount to about 55% of Loganair’s flying programme for April and May.
Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said staff had been asked to consider measures to protect employment levels, including reducing working hours 20% and accepting a 20% pay cut, or taking unpaid leave.
Hinkles said while Loganair was working hard to avoid redundancies and lay-offs, the carrier’s efforts to recruit former Flybe staff would continue, although their start dates will be delayed.
A quarter of Loganair’s fleet of 40 aircraft is expected to be placed in storage.
“The coronavirus situation has worsened materially in the last four days, and we have now seen forward bookings fall by around 75% versus their usual levels," said Hinkles.
“From the end of next week, we will be implementing an emergency timetable, which will reduce our operations from around 214 to 95 scheduled flights each weekday – a cut of 55%.
"We expect this to be a temporary reduction and we are implementing this until the end of May, but may have to extend that timescale as the situation continues to develop.”
Loganair customers booked on flights up to the end of May can change their booking without paying a change fee. They will, however, have to pay any difference in fare. Refunds will be provided for services that are completely suspended.
Hinkles said Loganair would maintain "lifeline services" to island communities, albeit at reduced frequency.
“The situation is incredibly serious and alongside the obvious health and safety implications, [it] puts the future of the entire aviation industry in jeopardy," said Hinkles.
"With this in mind, we have joined with other UK carriers to seek emergency measures from the government to support all airlines in the sector.
“We are working hard to avoid redundancies and lay-offs as have already been seen at major international airlines and as are likely to follow at several UK airlines in the coming days.”
Loganair’s full changes to its flight schedule are as follows: