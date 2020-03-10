Regional carrier Loganair, which recently picked up a number of former Flybe routes, has drawn up a new emergency timetable with forward bookings down 75% "versus their usual levels".



The reductions amount to about 55% of Loganair’s flying programme for April and May.



Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said staff had been asked to consider measures to protect employment levels, including reducing working hours 20% and accepting a 20% pay cut, or taking unpaid leave.



Hinkles said while Loganair was working hard to avoid redundancies and lay-offs, the carrier’s efforts to recruit former Flybe staff would continue, although their start dates will be delayed.



A quarter of Loganair’s fleet of 40 aircraft is expected to be placed in storage.