UK domestic routes

  • Aberdeen-Birmingham: Reduced timetable of one to two flights per day
  • Aberdeen-Manchester: Reduced timetable of two flights per day
  • Aberdeen-Norwich: Reduced timetable of two flights per day
  • Dundee-London City: Reduced timetable of one flight per day (evenings)
  • Edinburgh-Cardiff: Shared service with Exeter
  • Edinburgh-East Midlands: Reduced timetable of two flights per day
  • Edinburgh-Exeter: Shared service with Cardiff
  • Edinburgh-Norwich: Services suspended completely until 31 May
  • Glasgow-Exeter: New route suspended until 31 May
  • Glasgow-Southampton: Reduced timetable of two flights per day
  • Inverness-Birmingham: New route suspended until 31 May
  • Inverness-Manchester: Reduced timetable of two flights per day
  • Newcastle-Aberdeen: Reduced timetable of two flights per day
  • Newcastle-Southampton: Reduced timetable of one/two flights per day
  • Newquay: Launch of services delayed from all points until 28 May

Highlands and islands network routes

  • Barra: No change
  • Benbecula: Two Glasgow flights per day shared with Stornoway on a circular basis
  • Campbeltown: Twice-daily Glasgow Saab 340 flights shared with Islay
  • Islay: Twice-daily Glasgow Saab 340 flights shared with Campbeltown
  • Kirkwall: Inter-isles services unaffected. Two daily Edinburgh services continuing to Shetland. Two daily services to/from Aberdeen. Glasgow and Inverness services suspended until 31 May
  • Stornoway: Two daily jet services to and from Glasgow shared with Benbecula. Two daily Saab 340 flights from Inverness. Edinburgh services suspended until 31 May
  • Sumburgh: Two daily services to/from Edinburgh via Kirkwall. Two daily services to/from Aberdeen. Glasgow and Inverness services suspended until 31 May. Launch of seasonal Bergen services delayed until mid-June
  • Tiree: No change
  • Wick: Services will cease on 27 March

International routes

  • Flights to Dusseldorf, Esbjerg, Stavanger, Bergen and Haugesund all suspended due to movement controls
  • Glasgow/Donegal, Inverness/Dublin, Carlisle/Dublin suspended from 23 March until 31 May

