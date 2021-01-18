Flights will commence on 28 May twice a week on Fridays and Sundays until 6 July, increasing to three times weekly until October 26 with the addition of a Tuesday service.



The route will be operated using a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet with fares starting at £75.99 one-way.



The new service adds to the Glasgow-based airline’s growing summer 2021 commitment to Jersey, with schedules already in place to the Channel island from Teesside International, Norwich, Edinburgh and Isle of Man.



It also adds to Loganair’s planned summer 2021 destinations from Newcastle, which already includes Aberdeen, Bergen, Exeter, Newquay, Southampton and Stavanger.



Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are very excited by the potential of this new route, and believe it will prove extremely popular as it is increasingly likely that British holidaymakers’ options will be unfortunately severely limited this year.”