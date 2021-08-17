The domestic network will be boosted by extra services from both Manchester and Edinburgh to Newquay in summer 2022, while a new one-stop, same-aircraft will link Inverness and Newquay.

Frequencies will be increased on Loganair’s Derry-Stansted service as well as the Edinburgh to Cardiff route. There will also be more flights between Glasgow and the Scottish islands.

The airline added it had “chosen to focus on key destinations” and would axe services to Donegal and Jersey from the end of this summer season. Loganair said demand for Jersey this summer had been “disappointing” and had made the route “unviable”.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’ve already taken great steps to rebuild our network after the pandemic, and we’re looking forward to consolidating this progress over the year ahead.

“We’re therefore increasing frequency on several routes and will be bringing back international flights for the first time in several months.

“Of course, it’s vital that the prudence and discipline which has helped us to successfully chart a course through the pandemic is maintained.

“We’ll only add flights and routes where we are wholly confident that customer demand will support such moves. Yet, after two years of scaling back services, we’re delighted to be able to look ahead to a busy summer across our network in 2022.”

Loganair’s summer 2022 flights are now open for bookings up to mid-August 2022 with future services becoming bookable around 11 months in advance.